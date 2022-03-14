Enda Lynch, Mounthawk, Tralee and formerly Brewsterfield, Killarney.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by Mary and Eoin and also Rosemary, Stephen, Claire, Sinead and Deirdre and brother of the late Brendan, Kathleen, Sr. Dr. Maura M.M.M., Aidan and Ciarán. Sadly missed by his brothers, Fr. Finbarr S.J. and Kevin, sister Breda (Rogers), his grandchildren Fionn, Clodagh and Darragh, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this evening (Tues March 15th) from 6:30pm to 8pm, followed by private cremation.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.

House private please.