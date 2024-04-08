Emmet Colbert, formerly of Fealesbridge, Abbeyfeale, New York, and Killarney Road, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff at St. Michael’s Nursing Home, Caherconlish on Sunday, 7th April 2024

Emmet, son of the late Bill and Joan (née Prendiville), is very sadly missed by his loving children Caitlin and Billy, brothers Tony (Mary) and Billy (Sheila), aunt Sheila, nieces, nephew, cousins, all his other relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale (V94 AK44) on Tuesday, 9th April from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Removal on Wednesday, 10th April, to The Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Advertisement

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.