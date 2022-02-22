Ellen (Nellie) O’Connor née Mulvihill, River Road, Finuge and formerly of Killarda, Lisselton.
Predeceased by her husband John and her son Johnie. Sadly missed by her loving family, her daughter Mary (Godfrey) and her sons Michael and Willie. Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Deb, Bridie and Mary, brothers James and Johnny, sisters-in-law, Anne and Evelyn, brother-in-law Billy, daughters-in-law Dora and Patricia, son-in-law Anthony, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Friday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Saturday morning at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Nellie will be celebrated at 11.30am streamed on www.listowelparish.com
followed by interment in Finuge Cemetery.
