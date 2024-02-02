Ellen Gurney née Stack of Chapeltown, Fenit and formerly Ballyheigue, died peacefully on 31st January 2024, beloved wife of the late Thomas and dear mother of Linda, John & Richard. Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Gemma, Nicola, Michael, Ciara, Charlotte, Bronagh, Shaun & Darragh, great grandchildren Neave, Ivy, Saibh & Harper, brothers Mike & Eugie, sisters Bridie & Joanie, nephews, nieces, daughter-in-law Clare, son-in-law Malcolm, sisters-in-law, relatives and many friends.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (5th February) from 6.30 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Purification, Churchill on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ellen Gurney née Stack will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/churchill). Interment afterwards in Réalt na Mara Cemetery, Churchill.
