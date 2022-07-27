Ellen Barton nee Burke of Knocknakilla, Kilflynn and formerly Faha, Killarney, Co. Kerry
Funeral arriving to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass being celebrated at 10.30 (streamed on churchcamlive.ie). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Mill Hill Missionaries (millhillmissionaries.com) or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
House private please.
Beloved wife of James, dear mother of Martina and sister of Phil and the late Jackie & Mary.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Sophie & Ewan, son-in-law John, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.
