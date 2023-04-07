Elizabeth (Betty) Walsh (née Landers), Ashfield and Dirha East, Listowel and late of Killarda, Lisselton. Peacefully, on April 8th, 2023, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Timmy and daughter Joanne. Betty will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her granddaughter Kiana, brothers Tommy and Michael, sisters Ann and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, her close cousins Helen O'Connor and Kathleen Durkin, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Tuesday morning at 11.15 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Betty being celebrated at 11.30 a.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by private Cremation in Shannon Crematorium. No flowers, please.