Elizabeth Agnes Meehan nee O’Reilly of Caherslee, Tralee and formerly of Sneem and New York.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (July 28th) from 6 to 7.30 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Friday morning at 10 am where the Requiem Mass for Agnes will be celebrated at 10.30 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Advertisement

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimers Society of Ireland, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.