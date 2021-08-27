Elaine Clifford nee Harrington

An Tuairín Linn Milltown and formerly of Kilgarvan
A private family funeral will take place for Elaine with Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning in The Sacred Heart Church Milltown. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv
House Strictly Private Please.
Advertisement
Family Information: Sadly missed by her loving husband Padraig, sons; Patrick, Jack, Andrew & Conor, mother & father Eileen & Danny, grandmother Ellie, father-in-law James, brother John Paul, sisters Maggie, Marie & Katie, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours & friends.
Recommended
HIQA finds South Kerry care centre provides good quality care for residentsAug 28, 2021 17:08
Sunday local GAA fixtures & resultsAug 29, 2021 10:08
Moyvane woman selected as Kerry County Champion for Vhi Women's Mini MarathonAug 28, 2021 17:08
Kerry man cutting back hedges to make road signs visibleAug 27, 2021 13:08
Kerry exit All-Ireland ChampionshipAug 28, 2021 18:08