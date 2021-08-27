Advertisement

Elaine Clifford nee Harrington

Elaine Clifford nee Harrington

An Tuairín Linn Milltown and formerly of Kilgarvan

A private family funeral will take place for Elaine with Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday morning in The Sacred Heart Church Milltown. Burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv

House Strictly Private Please.

Family Information: Sadly missed by her loving husband Padraig, sons; Patrick, Jack, Andrew & Conor, mother & father Eileen & Danny, grandmother Ellie, father-in-law James, brother John Paul, sisters Maggie, Marie & Katie, aunts, uncles, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours & friends.

