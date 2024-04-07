Eily Mai O'Connor (née Horan) formerly of Knockeenahone, Scartaglen, The Bronx, New York and late of Our Lady of Lourdes Nursing Home, Kilcummin, passed away peacefully, on the 3rd of April 2024, in University Hospital Kerry, surrounded by her loving family in the excellent care of the staff in the Annagh Ward.

Predeceased by her husband Willie, mother Peggy, father Sonny, brother Mick, sister Catherine and nephew Terry.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; sisters Mary Morrissey (Abbeyfeale) and Teresa Carmody (Gneevguilla) and brother Dan, nephews Keith, Paul, Trevor and Gearoid, nieces Sabrina, Tara and Cheryl, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Scartaglen on Monday evening from 6.00pm until 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12.00pm

Burial in Scartaglen Cemetery.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.musicrowstudios.com

Enquires to Daly's Funeral Home.