Eilish Hilliard née Mulvihill of Ashfield, Greenville Listowel and formerly of Leitrim East Moyvane

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home Greenville Listowel on Monday January 1oth from 6 to 7.30pm for family and close friends.

Funeral arriving to St Mary's Church Listowel on Tuesday morning at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for Eilish will be celebrated at 11.30am (streamed on www.listowelparish.com)

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit of UHK or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home Greenville Listowel

Beloved wife of Sean and dearest mother of Karen and Eoin and daughter-in-law Jess. Sadly missed by her loving family, her sister Maura, brothers Eddie, John, Martin and Tommy, sisters-in-law Mary, Olive, Hannah and Kathleen, brother-in-law Warren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbours and friends.