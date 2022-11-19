Advertisement

Eileen Sheehan née Sheehan

Nov 21, 2022 08:11 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen Sheehan née Sheehan, Inchinathina, Dromid, passed away peacefully at home on November 20th 2022 in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her husband Tom, son-in-law Cyril, sister Mary, brothers Jerh and Jackie and nephew Patrick.

Sadly missed by her daughters Sheila (Fitzgerald), Mary (O'Connor), Tricia (Devereux), Bernie (O'Connor) and Dóirín (Kelleher); her son John; daughter-in-law Mary; sons-in-law P.J., Trevor, Mortimer and Barry; her much loved grandchildren Niall, Mary, Ciara, Barry, Shane, Brian, Aoibhínn, Oisín, Iarla and especially Aoife; brother Patrick; sisters-in-law Mary and Geraldine; nieces, nephews, relatives and her kind neighbours, friends and carers.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing Monday evening, November 21st, at Fitzgerald's Funeral Home, Waterville, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral arriving Tuesday morning, November 22nd, to Our Lady of the Valley Church, Cillín Liath for Requiem Mass at 11: 30 a.m. Burial afterwards in Dromid Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be live streamed via the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/cillinliath

Donations if desired to South Kerry Palliative Care.

