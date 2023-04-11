The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan (née Moriarty)

Tralee, Kerry / Kildare

Ryan (née Moriarty), Eileen, late of Moyderwell and Meadowlands, Tralee, Co. Kerry, April 12th 2023, peacefully in her 101st year, in the tender care of the staff of Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, beloved wife of the late Timothy, deeply regretted by her loving daughter Joan, son-in-law Joseph, grandchildren Joseph, Aileen and Timmy, and their wives Edel and Jen, great-grandchildren Niall, Maedhbh, Ciara and Sibyl, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 6.30pm - 8pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at St. John's Church, Tralee at 9.30am for 10am funeral mass, followed by burial in The New Rath Cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed live on Friday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://stjohns.ie/live-feed/

