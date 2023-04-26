Eileen O'Sullivan Nee Doyle of Kilbrean, Killarney and late of Carnahone, Beaufort. Peacefully, at her home, in the company of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Predeceased by her daughter Margaret Murphy and her grandson Ross O'Sullivan. Dearly loved mother of Maura O'Connor, Bernadette Pesa, Patricia Leane, Deirdre Doona, Tadgh and Tomás. Sadly missed by her family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Sheila Brennan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney, on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm followed by removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral