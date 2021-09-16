Advertisement

Eileen O'Sullivan and Jamie O'Sullivan.

Sep 17, 2021 10:09 By receptionradiokerry
Eileen O'Sullivan and Jamie O'Sullivan.

Eileen O'Sullivan and Jamie O'Sullivan,  Ballyrehan, Lixnaw

 Funerals arriving at St. Michael's Church Lixnaw on Monday at 10:30am for Requiem Mass at 11:00 am. Internment afterward in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw . The Mass will be live streamed and may be viewed at churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw.

 Family Flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation (Irishheart.ie) or C/O Lawlor's Funeral Home Ballyduff.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus