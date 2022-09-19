Eileen O'Mahony née Turner, Leith West and formerly of St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.

Predeceased by her parents Charles and Ellen and brothers Tom, Charlie & Peter (Turner). Eileen – beloved wife of Pat and cherished mother of Kathy, Charles, Dermot and Pádraig. Deeply regretted by her loving family – her husband, daughter, sons, grandson Kieran, brother Connie, sisters Máiread [McElligott], Stephanie [Nolan], sons-in-law Patrick [Roberts], Paul [Fallon] and Shaun [Henchy], brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence in Leith West (V92 RW60) on Wednesday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Thursday morning at 11.40AM for 12.00 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Eileen’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stjohns.ie

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu to The Kerry Hospice via the following link https://www.kerryhospice.com/