Eileen O’Halloran of Árd na Lí, Oakpark, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday (24th February) from 4 to 5 pm. Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Eileen will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Beloved daughter of the late Patrick & Rita and dear sister of Des, Patrick and the late Barry.
Sadly missed by her loving family, her nephews & nieces, grandnephews & grandnieces, sisters-in-law Susan & Mary Pat, relatives, neighbours and friends.
