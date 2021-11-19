Advertisement

Eileen O'Connor-Mills

Eileen O'Connor-Mills

Eileen O'Connor-Mills, Loughanes, Lisselton and late of London. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Monday afternoon at 12.45 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 1 p.m, followed by private Cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

Beloved sister of the late Mary Burke. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother Gerard, sisters Sr. Joan, Carmel and Bridget, brothers-in-law John and Tom, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephew Gearoid, nieces Denise, Ciara, Claire, Joanna and Dorothy, extended family, neighbours and friends.

