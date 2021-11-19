Eileen O'Connor-Mills, Loughanes, Lisselton and late of London. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Monday afternoon at 12.45 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 1 p.m, followed by private Cremation at Shannon Crematorium.
No flowers, please.
Advertisement
Beloved sister of the late Mary Burke. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother Gerard, sisters Sr. Joan, Carmel and Bridget, brothers-in-law John and Tom, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephew Gearoid, nieces Denise, Ciara, Claire, Joanna and Dorothy, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Petrol and diesel prices in Kerry below national averageNov 20, 2021 17:11
Kerry farmers whose lands are impacted by feral goats told to contact government bodiesNov 20, 2021 17:11
Man swimming around coast of Ireland for charity reaches KerryNov 20, 2021 16:11
Council announces road closures for Rentokil Initial Killarney Historic Stages RallyNov 20, 2021 13:11
COVID increases in five of six Kerry LEAs over past weekNov 19, 2021 13:11