Eileen O'Connor-Mills, Loughanes, Lisselton and late of London. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Monday afternoon at 12.45 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 1 p.m, followed by private Cremation at Shannon Crematorium.

No flowers, please.

Beloved sister of the late Mary Burke. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother Gerard, sisters Sr. Joan, Carmel and Bridget, brothers-in-law John and Tom, sister-in-law Kathleen, nephew Gearoid, nieces Denise, Ciara, Claire, Joanna and Dorothy, extended family, neighbours and friends.