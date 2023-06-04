Eileen Moriarty (née Lynch), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Lyre, Lisselton and late of Coolkeragh, Listowel,
Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening from 6.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen Moriarty being celebrated at 11.00 a.m. , followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Merchants Quay Dublin at mqi.ie/
MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE
Family Information Peacefully, on June 5th, 2023, at her daughter's residence. Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughters Anne and Patricia, infant son Maurice Martin, her five brothers and two sisters, grandson Kevin, granddaughter Mary Ellen and great-grandson Devin. Eileen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Dan and Richard, daughters Helena, Nodie, Margaret and Eleanor, her eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, sister Mary O'Brien, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Esther, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Recommended
Funeral takes place of creator of St Brendan sculptureJun 7, 2023 08:06
Siamsa Tíre suspending all non-profit-making productionsJun 7, 2023 09:06
€6000 worth of drugs seized in KerryJun 4, 2023 13:06
Parking and heavy traffic was dangerous and caused chaos at a West Kerry beachJun 6, 2023 13:06
Visitors disappointed as one-third of Ballybunion's cliff walk is blocked offJun 7, 2023 08:06