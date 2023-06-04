Eileen Moriarty (née Lynch), Rathfarnham, Dublin and Lyre, Lisselton and late of Coolkeragh, Listowel,

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Thursday evening from 6.00 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen Moriarty being celebrated at 11.00 a.m. , followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Merchants Quay Dublin at mqi.ie/

MAY HER GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Family Information Peacefully, on June 5th, 2023, at her daughter's residence. Predeceased by her husband Michael, daughters Anne and Patricia, infant son Maurice Martin, her five brothers and two sisters, grandson Kevin, granddaughter Mary Ellen and great-grandson Devin. Eileen will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Dan and Richard, daughters Helena, Nodie, Margaret and Eleanor, her eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, sister Mary O'Brien, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Esther, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.