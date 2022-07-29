Eileen Mc Cormack (née O' Sullivan)

The death has occurred of Eileen McCormack (née O'Sullivan)

Ravensdale, Dundalk, Louth / Inniskeen, Monaghan / Lispole, Kerry

Eileen McCormack (nee O’Sullivan), late of St Francis Nursing Home, Mount Oliver, Dundalk. Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda surrounded by her loving family. Native of Kinard, Lispole, Co. Kerry.

Reposing in her daughter Teresa’s Home, Kédnaminsha, Inniskeen A91 XR62 from 6pm to 9pm Thursday, 28th of July, and Friday, 29th of July, from 10am, until removal at 6.30pm to the church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen. Requiem mass Saturday, 30th July, at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Inniskeen.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on:https://churchmedia.tv/camera/mary-mother-mercy

Beloved wife of the late Dr. John McCormack. Cherished mother of Mary Fitzsimons (Portrane), James (Kentstown), Helena Lyons, (Clonsilla), Teresa Fitzsimons (Inniskeen), Bernadette Muckian, (Silverbridge) and Seán Abergele (Wales).

Much loved sister of Mathias. Sadly missed by her sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

St. Martin Pray for her.

May her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.