Eileen Maher (née Walsh)

Trieneragh, Duagh and late of Derrindaffe, Duagh.

Reposing privately at her home for family.

Removal on Monday afternoon to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, with the Requiem Mass for Eileen being celebrated at 2 p.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page), with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or to the Irish Heart Foundation.

House private, please.

Under new Government guidelines, the capacity of the church is limited to 50%.

Beloved wife of the late Patrick, mother of the late baby Eileen Concepta and sister of the late Patrick, Fr. Michael and Eamon. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Batsy and Eamon (Australia), daughters Geraldine, Marie, Margaret (Wexford), Norma (Luxembourg) and Patricia (Clare), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Gretta (Eyrecourt Co. Galway), daughters-in-law Sandra and Maria, sons-in-law Billy, George and Mike, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.