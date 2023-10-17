Eileen Lucey (née O’Sullivan), The Cable Station, Waterville, peacefully at her residence on 17th October 2023.

Predeceased by her husband, Austin and sons, Michael and Ivan, sister Ena and sons-in-law, Tony and John. Lovingly missed by her daughters and sons, Louise, Isobel, Camilla, Dermot and Desmond, son-in-law Raymond, grandchildren Tanya, Tony and Niall, brothers John and Declan, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Funeral departing Eileen’s home at 11am tomorrow morning (Sat Oct 21st) to arrive at St. Finian’s Church, Waterville at 11.15am where the Requiem Mass for the ashes of Eileen Lucey née O’Sullivan will be celebrated at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the Adjoining Cemetery.

The requiem mass will be live- streamed via the following link:

http://www.churchservices.tv/waterville

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Kerry Hospice Foundation or the Community Air Ambulance who both provided invaluable assistance during mom’s illnesses.