Eileen Linehan (née Mc Carthy)

Eileen Lenihan (nee McCarthy), Mountcollins Village, Co. Limerick,
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday May 12th 2022, in the presence of her family.
Eileen is very sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Simon and Michael, daughter Marie, daughters-in-law Katherine and Wilma, brothers Eugene, Jack, Jim and Ned, sister Ita, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.
Rest In Peace
Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Saturday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.
Removal from her home on Monday at 10.30 a.m. to the Church of The Assumption Mountcollins to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.
Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
