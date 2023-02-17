Eileen Daly née Cahalane, Knockysheehan. Headford and late of Skibbereen and Union Hall, Co. Cork

Eileen passed away peacefully in the presence of her loving family and the care of the exceptional staff at the Palliative Care Unit UHK, Tralee on Saturday, February 18th , 2023.

Beloved wife of Felix and much - loved mother of Colette (Jacob), Finbar and Kieran. Sadly missed by her adored grandchildren Cian, Felim, Leah, Shane, Jack, Luke and great grandson Myles, son - in - law Mark, daughters - in - law Sinead and Catherine and partners Leila and Ciara. Dear sister of Anne, James, Chriss, Sean, Bernie, Marion and Mattie, brothers - in - law, sisters - in - law, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful friends and neighbours

Reposing at Murphy"s Funeral Home Barraduff, Headford, Co. Kerry (V93D544) on Monday evening from 6.00pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in St. Patrick's Cathedral, Skibbereen, followed by a service at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy at 4pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit Tralee, Co. Kerry

May Eileen Rest In Peace

Eileen's Funeral Mass may be views online (live only) by following the below link

Advertisement

https://www.skibbereenandrath.ie/