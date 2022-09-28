Eileen Cahill (nee Harnett), Dromtrasna Collins, Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick, in her 100th year, passed away peacefully in the presence of her family, following a brief illness, on Tuesday, September 27th 2022, at University Hospital Kerry.

Eileen, wife of the late Bill, and mother of the late Patrick, is very sadly missed by her loving son Kieran, daughters Maureen, Kathleen and Eileen, sons-in-law Mikie Joe and Eamonn, sisters May and Bridie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, all her other relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale on Friday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.

Funeral cortege will depart Harnett’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 10.30 a.m. on route to The Church of The Assumption, Abbeyfeale to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11.00 a.m.

Requiem Mass will be live streamed on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

Interment afterwards in Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale.

Family flowers only please.