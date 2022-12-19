Eileen Brosnan (nee O Connor), Bounard, Gneeveguilla, Rathmore, Co. Kerry. On Sunday 18th December, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Patsy and sisters Joan, Bridie, Mary, Teresa and Nora. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sons DJ and Paudie, daughters Julie and Hanora, daughters in law Anne Brid (Reidy) and Yvonne (Crean), grandchildren Tommie, Patrick, Lucy and Aidan, brothers Jim, Dan and Patsy, sister Peggy, sister in law Mary and Declan, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest in Peace.

House strictly private. Reposing at St. Brigid's Funeral Home, Gneeveguilla on Wednesday 21st December from 5pm to 7pm. The following morning, at 10am, Eileen will depart her residence for her Requiem mass at 11am in the Church of the Holy, Gneeveguilla. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Eileen's Requiem Mass can be viewed live from the following link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/church-of-the-holy-rosary-rathmore

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit at University Hospital Kerry.