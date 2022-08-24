Edward (Eddie) Mulvihill, Parklands, Wexford Town, Co Wexford and late of Leitrim East, Moyvane.
Peacefully, in the care of the staff of Abbeygale House, Wexford. Beloved husband of Mary, dear father of Maria, Collette, Claire and the late baby Donna. Brother of Maura, John, Marty, Tommy and the late Eilish. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, brothers, sister, grandchildren Karl, Colm, Reba, Meg, Clíona, Elíse and Sadhbh, sons-in-law Pat, Stephen and Killian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at Macken's Funeral Home, Distillery Road, Wexford on Friday, 26th August, from 5.00 pm to 8.00 pm with removal on Saturday morning, 27th August, to St. Alphonsus Church, Barntown for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
