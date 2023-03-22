The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Kennelly of Lislaughtin, Ballylongford.

Eddie passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital Limerick on Wednesday`22nd of March 2023.

Eddie is predeceased by his parents Stephen and Bridget Kennelly and brother Fr. Steve RIP.

Eddie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his brothers David, Patrick (Paddy), his sister Mai, sisters-in-law Noreen and Mary, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, extended family and wide circle of friends.

MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PEACE

Funeral Arrangements: Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Friday evening 24th March from 6pm to 8pm. Eddies cortege will arrive at St. Michael’s Church Ballylongford on Saturday 25th March for 11am Requiem Mass followed by internment afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey.

Eddie’s Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on the following link:

OGormans Memorial Video Services | Listowel | Facebook