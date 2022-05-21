Edmond (Ned) O'Sullivan, Upper Killeagh, Farranfore.
Peacefully in University Hospital Kerry surrounded by his family after a short illness. Predeceased by his wife Kitty. Deeply regretted by his sons John and Pat, daughter Sheila, daughter-in-law Katherine, son-in-law Tom Reynolds, sisters Nancy Corcoran and Mary McKenna, sister-in-law Mary B., grandchildren Clodagh, Padraig, Niamh, Conor, Tom, and Anna, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Firies on Monday from 6pm to 8pm. Remains arriving at St Gertrude's Church, Firies at 10.40am on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare Cemetery.
Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-gertrudes-church
Enquiries to Sheehan's Undertakers, Farranfore
