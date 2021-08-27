Advertisement

Edmond (Ned) Kelly

Aug 29, 2021 08:08 By receptionradiokerry
Kilderry Milltown

 

A private family funeral will take place for Ned with Requiem Mass at 10 O’ Clock Monday Morning in the Sacred Heart Church Milltown, burial afterwards in Milltown Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv

The funeral cortege will depart from Ned’s residence at 9.30am on Monday morning on route to Milltown Church.

House private please.

