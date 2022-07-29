Eddie Van Den Hurk
Mary's Cottage, Drimnabeg, Sneem, Co. Kerry
A Prayer Service for Eddie Van Den Hurk will take place on Sunday, July 31st at 3.00pm in St. Michael's Church, Sneem.
Reposing in St. Michael's Church, Sneem until 5.00pm followed by removal to his residence at Mary's Cottage, Drimnabeg, Sneem. Private Cremation will take place on Monday, August 1st at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.
Family flowers only please.
Donation in lieu to Palliative Care Unit c/o University Hospital Kerry. Enquiries to Drummond Funeral Directors, Sneem
