Advertisement

Eddie McQueen.

Apr 11, 2023 08:04 By receptionradiokerry
Eddie McQueen.

Eddie McQueen of Reidy’s Terrace, Rock Street and formerly The Spá, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 3 to 4.30 pm.

Private cremation will follow.

Family information:   Beloved husband of the late Jeanne (died January 2021) and dearest father of Jane (Wheeler), Mark & Duncan.

Advertisement

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus