Eddie McQueen of Reidy’s Terrace, Rock Street and formerly The Spá, Tralee

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 3 to 4.30 pm.

Private cremation will follow.

Family information: Beloved husband of the late Jeanne (died January 2021) and dearest father of Jane (Wheeler), Mark & Duncan.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends