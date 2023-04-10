Eddie McQueen of Reidy’s Terrace, Rock Street and formerly The Spá, Tralee
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday from 3 to 4.30 pm.
Private cremation will follow.
Family information: Beloved husband of the late Jeanne (died January 2021) and dearest father of Jane (Wheeler), Mark & Duncan.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends
