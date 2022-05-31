Eddie Joe McElligott
Ballinorig, Causeway
Reposing at Casey's Funeral Home Causeway Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm
Removal Thursday morning from his home to the Sacred Heart Church Kilmoyley where the Requiem Mass for Eddie Joe will be celebrated at 11.30am livestreamed on the Dioceses of Kerry Ardfert / Kilmoyley website followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery
