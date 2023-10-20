Eamon Kennelly, Doon Road, Ballybunion. Peacefully, on October 18th, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of the late Mark. Eamon will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Christina, son Michael, his girls Fiona, Caroline and Lyndsay, grandchildren Sean, Padraig, Bernard, Cian, Mya, Kayleigh, Michael, Mark and Caoimhe, sons-in-law Stephen, Kevin and Thomas, daughter-in-law Caroline, brother Mickeen, sisters Cats, Liz, Phil and Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, his dog Charlie and a large circle of friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening from 5.30 p.m to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion, on Saturday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Eamon being celebrated at 11.00 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion, followed by burial afterwards in Killehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to www.kerryhospice.com.