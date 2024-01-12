Dr. Catherine McMullin of Glenashe, Killorglin. Catherine passed away on January 11th, peacefully, in the loving care of St. Joseph's Nursing Home Killorglin, after a long illness. Daughter of the late Michael and late Mena McMullin, Killarney and predeceased by her sister Susan, Dublin. Sadly missed by her brothers Bart (Dublin) and Frank (Ennis), their wives Nancy and France, nieces and nephews Micheal, Marianne, Conor, Fionnuala, Emily, David and Roisin; grandnieces and grandnephews Mattias, Niamh, Sadbh and Oisin; brother-in-law Tony, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Widely travelled, Catherine had a large circle of friends through her many interests and activities. These included archaeology, mountaineering and hill walking, Kerry Mountain Rescue, Soroptimists and An Taisce, among others.

Catherine was recently honoured by An Taisce with an award to recognise her particular contribution to the organisation over many years.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing Sunday evening (Jan. 14th) at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin (V93PK66) from 5.00pm - 6.30pm followed by removal to St. James' Church Killorglin. Requiem Mass on Monday morning (Jan. 15th) at 10.30am followed by Private Cremation.

For those who wish to attend, but cannot, Catherine's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church.Flowers family only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul Killorglin