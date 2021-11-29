Doug Victor, Annadale Road, Killorglin and formerly of Letter West, Glenbeigh and San Antonio, Texas, USA.

Died unexpectedly at his home in Amsterdam on 17th November, 2021.

Doug is sadly missed by his children Lauren and Ethan, their mother Sally, his parents Grace and Ralph, his sister Melissa, brother Danny, sister-in law Carrie, Grandma Dotty, niece, nephews, great-niece, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. He is remembered with love by his heartbroken family and friends in Ireland, America and around the world.

Funeral cortége leaving Letter West at 9.45am on Wednesday morning arriving to St. James’ Church, Killorglin at 10.25am for Requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church

Family Flowers only please.