Dora Smith (née Fitzgerald), born 24th June 1943, Aughacasla, Castlegregory, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 24th of May 2023. Predeceased by her children Eileen and Patrick. Survived by her husband Patrick. Sadly missed by her children; Mary, Patricia, Kathleen, Maurice, Hannahmai, Martin, Rosemary, Lucy, Cyril, Derek, Christopher, and Jeffery. Fondly remembered by her sisters Monica and Eileen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family, relatives neighbours and many friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory, on Friday 26th May 2023, from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Funeral Cortége arriving to St. Mary's Church, Castlegregory at 11.45 on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Dora will be celebrated at 12.00 noon (live streamed on www.hogansfuneralhome.com ). Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to the The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or The Irish Cancer Society.

Enquiries to Lynch's Funeral Home, Castlegregory or Hogans Funeral Home, Tralee on 066 7139128 or 0876865632.