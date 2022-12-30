Donie O’Shea of Ballinorig Estate, Tralee.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (2nd January) from 3 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Donie will be celebrated at 10 am. Private cremation will follow.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Parkinson’s Association (www.parkinsons.ie ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Family information-
Beloved husband of Betty, dearest father of Geraldine, Brian & Denise and devoted brother of Eileen, Kate, Anne, Chris and the late Mary.
Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Joseph, Keith, Darragh, Ruairi, Hazel & Joe, great grandchildren Leah, Eve, Lola, Jade & Jack, daughter-in-law Mary, Geraldine’s partner John, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.
Rest In Peace
Recommended
Air Ambulance which provides critical transport from Kerry has seen fuel costs doubleDec 31, 2022 13:12
Works to complete John B Keane Road upgrade for Listowel Bypass to start in early 2023Dec 30, 2022 16:12
240 people arrested for driving while intoxicated in Kerry this yearDec 31, 2022 17:12
Man charged in connection with hit and run which injured Kerry nativeDec 31, 2022 16:12
Fireworks in Kerry for New Year’s celebrationsDec 31, 2022 13:12