Donie O’Shea of Ballinorig Estate, Tralee.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday (2nd January) from 3 to 4.30 pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Donie will be celebrated at 10 am. Private cremation will follow.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Parkinson’s Association (www.parkinsons.ie ), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Family information-

Beloved husband of Betty, dearest father of Geraldine, Brian & Denise and devoted brother of Eileen, Kate, Anne, Chris and the late Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren Joseph, Keith, Darragh, Ruairi, Hazel & Joe, great grandchildren Leah, Eve, Lola, Jade & Jack, daughter-in-law Mary, Geraldine’s partner John, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace