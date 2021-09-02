Donal Lucey , Dulague, Castleisland
A private family funeral will take place for Donal, with his Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church, followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.TV
Advertisement
The Funeral Cortege will depart Tangney’s Funeral Home at 10.30am on Monday morning and travel to the church and depart the Church at 12 noon and travel up the Mainstreet of Castleisland on route to the Cemetery.
Recommended
Pharmaceutical company planning to begin Kerry production early next yearSep 2, 2021 07:09
Kerry MEP says hundreds of thousands of homes need to be retrofittedSep 3, 2021 17:09
Five out of six Kerry LEAs with COVID rates above national averageSep 3, 2021 13:09
Bank of Ireland called to reverse decision to remove ATMs when branches closeSep 3, 2021 13:09