Donal Lucey , Dulague, Castleisland

A private family funeral will take place for Donal, with his Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church, followed by burial in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.TV

The Funeral Cortege will depart Tangney’s Funeral Home at 10.30am on Monday morning and travel to the church and depart the Church at 12 noon and travel up the Mainstreet of Castleisland on route to the Cemetery.