Donal Kelliher, Cahernard, Killarney Road, Castleisland

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 4pm to 8pm for family and close friends . Requiem mass on Friday morning at 11am in Castleisland parish church followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery, Castleisland. The mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv

The funeral cortége will depart Donal's residence on Friday morning at 10.30am and travel via Killarney Road to the Church and depart the church at 12 noon and travel up the Main Street on route to the cemetery.

No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Kerry Hospice c/o Tangney's Undertakers.