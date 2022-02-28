Dolores McNamara, (McNamara's Shop), Main Street, Glin, Co. Limerick. 4 March 2022, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the exceptional care of the staff of University Hospital Kerry. Predeceased by her parents Martin and Mary, her sister Margaret. Dolores will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Majella, brothers Thomas, John and Martin, brothers-in-law Michael Phelan and Michael Connolly, sisters-in-law Marie and Linda, nieces Michaela and Caoimhe, nephews Conor and Fionn, cousins, extended family, her past and present staff, her loyal customers, neighbours and large circle of friends.

"May Dolores Rest in Peace"

Reposing at her home (McNamara's Shop) in Main Street, Glin on Sunday March 6th from 5.00pm with prayers at 8.00pm.

Requiem Mass Monday at 12 noon in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin followed by burial in Kilfergus Cemetery, Glin.

Mass will be streamed live on the following link:

www.churchservices.tv/glin

"So greatly loved, so sadly missed"