Dolly (Catherine) Lawlor née Duggan, Ogham Rian, Ballinorig and formerly of Old Marian Park, Tralee.

Dolly - beloved mother of Debra and Danny. Deeply regretted by her cherished family – her son and daughter, grandchildren Tadhg and Fíonn, son-in-law Paddy, her loving brother Michael and his partner Chris, her sister Betty, her brother Jackie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and nieces, especially Cathy and Sophie, extended family, the staff and residents of Tralee Community Nursing Unit and her wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6.00PM to 7.30PM. Funeral arriving to St. John's Parish Church, Tralee on Wednesday morning at 9.40AM for 10.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Dolly’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link www.stjohns.ie

House Private Please.

Family Flowers Only. Donations in lieu to St. Mary of the Angels Parents and Relatives at Donate to St Mary of the Angels Beaufort (www.savestmaryoftheangels.com)

Dolly is pre-deceased by sisters Alice, Esther and Breda, her brothers Jimmy and Charlie and Debra and Dan’s father Tom.