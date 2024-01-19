The death has occurred of
Dessie Hurley (Jnr)
Dessie – predeceased by his father Des.
Beloved Son of Breda, cherished brother of Siobhán, Karen, Nessa and Leonie and adored uncle of Noíse
Sadly missed by his loving family – his mother, sisters, niece, brothers-in-law Daniel and Noel, his cousins the Griffins and the Doyles, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
May Dessie Rest in Peace
Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Monday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.
Dessie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
www.stbrendansparishtralee.net
House private please.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to
The Light House Construction Industry Charity @
Donate and Make a Difference - Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity (lighthouseclub.org)
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
