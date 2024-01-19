Dessie Hurley (Jnr)

Advertisement

Jan 19, 2024 13:15 By receptionradiokerry
The death has occurred of

of Dessie Hurley Roofing and Stacks Villas and formerly of Meadowlands and Mounthawk, Tralee, Kerry

Dessie – predeceased by his father Des.

Beloved Son of Breda, cherished brother of Siobhán, Karen, Nessa and Leonie and adored uncle of Noíse

Sadly missed by his loving family – his mother, sisters, niece, brothers-in-law Daniel and Noel, his cousins the Griffins and the Doyles, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

 

May Dessie Rest in Peace

 

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Monday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Dessie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

 

House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to

The Light House Construction Industry Charity @

Donate and Make a Difference - Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity (lighthouseclub.org)

 

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Leave condolence

Condolences (1)

Thomas McEllistrim

Jan 19, 2024 13:52

Sorry for your loss!

