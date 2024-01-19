Dessie Hurley (Jnr)

The death has occurred of

Dessie – predeceased by his father Des.

Beloved Son of Breda, cherished brother of Siobhán, Karen, Nessa and Leonie and adored uncle of Noíse

Sadly missed by his loving family – his mother, sisters, niece, brothers-in-law Daniel and Noel, his cousins the Griffins and the Doyles, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May Dessie Rest in Peace

Reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home on Monday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St Brendan’s Parish Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery.

Dessie’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

www.stbrendansparishtralee.net

House private please.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to

The Light House Construction Industry Charity @

Donate and Make a Difference - Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity (lighthouseclub.org)

Advertisement

Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.