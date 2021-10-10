Advertisement

Dermot O'Donoghue.

Oct 11, 2021 16:10 By receptionradiokerry
Dermot O'Donoghue.

Dermot O'Donoghue , Coolegrean Park, Killarney and formerly of Fair Hill, Killarney.

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7:45 - 9:00pm. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney on Wednesday morning at 10:30am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Dermot  O'Donoghue will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral

Advertisement

No flowers by request, donations if desired to St. Columbanus Home.

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus