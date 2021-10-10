Dermot O'Donoghue , Coolegrean Park, Killarney and formerly of Fair Hill, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 7:45 - 9:00pm. Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Cathedral, Killarney on Wednesday morning at 10:30am, followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass for Dermot O'Donoghue will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral
No flowers by request, donations if desired to St. Columbanus Home.
