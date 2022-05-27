Dermot Murphy, Steelroe, Killorglin.

Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 7pm. Removal Wednesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin to St. James's Church Killorglin, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery. Mass will be livestreamed @ mcnmedia.tv

Family Information: Predeceased by his beloved wife Agnes, daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Jimmy, sister Sheila & brother Johnny.

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Ronnie, sons John & Patrick, daughter-in-law Joan, 9 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and his wonderful neighbours & friends.