Dermot Murphy, Steelroe, Killorglin.

Reposing Tuesday evening at Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin from 5pm - 7pm.  Removal Wednesday morning from Flynn's Funeral Home Killorglin to St. James's Church Killorglin,  for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.  Mass will be livestreamed @ mcnmedia.tv

Family Information: Predeceased by his beloved wife Agnes, daughter-in-law Julie, son-in-law Jimmy, sister Sheila & brother Johnny.

Sadly missed by his loving daughter Ronnie, sons John & Patrick, daughter-in-law Joan, 9 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and his wonderful neighbours & friends.

