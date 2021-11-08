Dermot Lee Greenhills and formerly of Tralee.
The Burlington Hotel, The Berkeley Court Hotel and Ballinteer St. Johns GAA Club.
Removal on Thursday to the Church of the Holy Spirit, Greenhills arriving for 11.30am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only please. . The Funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://churchmedia.tv/camera/holy-spirit-parish-church-greenhills “May He Rest In Peace”
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross.
Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Walkinstown Road Tel; 01 455 5121
Nov 8, 2021, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at home, Dermot, beloved husband of Patricia and dear father of Gerry and Darren; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, brothers Gerard, Bryan, Noel, Eugene and Aiden, sisters Marie, Grainne, Una and Chrissie, aunt Monnie, mother-in-law Madge, Gerry’s Fiancée Sarah, grandson Adam Dermot, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
