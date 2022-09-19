Dermot Keane, Kilmulhane, Ballybunion and late of Barraduff, Lisselton.

Peacefully, on September 19th, 2022, at his home. Dermot will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Catherine, daughter Moira, sons Derek and Conor, grandchildren Darragh and Saoirse, brothers Edwin and Seamus, sister Marie, son-in-law Conor McCormack, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Advertisement

Reposing at his residence Kilmulhane, Ballybunion (V31 H635), on Thursday evening from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. John's Church, Ballybunion on Friday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Dermot being celebrated at 11 a.m, live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion , followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining St. John's Cemetery.