Dermot Ivo O'Sullivan, Ballydowney House, Killarney, Co. Kerry.
Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his beloved wife Kay and sisters Noreen, Stella and Lou. Loving father of Anne, Niamh, Ivo and Michael. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law Una and Noreen, sons-in-law Hugh and Conor and his much loved grandchildren Michael and his wife Brónagh, Aoife, Niamh, David, Fiona, Ciara, Eoin, Fionn and Joe, extended family and friends.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Funeral arriving at The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa, Killarney on Wednesday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11.00am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. The Requiem Mass for Ivo will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish . House Private Please.
