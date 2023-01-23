Dermot (Der) Lynch, Kielduff Post Office, Tralee

Pre-deceased by his wife Mary, grandchildren Adrian and Deirdre, brothers Pat-Joe and Sean and sister Mary. Der - beloved father of Nora, Patrick, Eddie, Cathy, Jeremiah, Joseph, John, Mary and Eily - passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his sons, daughters, grandchildren Michelle, Jane, Ciara, Diarmuid, Emma, Tomás, Lisa, Eimear, Niamh, Skye, Michéal, Michael, Gearóid, Ciarán, Amelia, Róisín, Gráinne and Ryan, sisters Eily (Godley) Joan (Leen), Nora (Lawe) Sr. Marie-Patrice (Catherine), sons-in-law Anthony, Jer, DJ and James, daughters-in-law Ann, Maura, Mags and Áine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence in Kielduff (V92 X94W) on Thursday evening from 5.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Friday at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Der’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link

https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/

Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.