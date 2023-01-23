Dermot (Der) Lynch, Kielduff Post Office, Tralee
Pre-deceased by his wife Mary, grandchildren Adrian and Deirdre, brothers Pat-Joe and Sean and sister Mary. Der - beloved father of Nora, Patrick, Eddie, Cathy, Jeremiah, Joseph, John, Mary and Eily - passed away peacefully in the excellent care of the staff at the Bons Secours Hospital, Tralee. Deeply regretted by his loving family – his sons, daughters, grandchildren Michelle, Jane, Ciara, Diarmuid, Emma, Tomás, Lisa, Eimear, Niamh, Skye, Michéal, Michael, Gearóid, Ciarán, Amelia, Róisín, Gráinne and Ryan, sisters Eily (Godley) Joan (Leen), Nora (Lawe) Sr. Marie-Patrice (Catherine), sons-in-law Anthony, Jer, DJ and James, daughters-in-law Ann, Maura, Mags and Áine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Reposing at his residence in Kielduff (V92 X94W) on Thursday evening from 5.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymacelligott on Friday at 10.40AM for 11.00AM Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Der’s Requiem Mass will be livestreamed on the following link
https://www.facebook.com/Ballymacelligott-Community-Alert-140925582619239/
Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Kerry County Council expects to make over 250 social housing units available this yearJan 25, 2023 08:01
Kerry pharmacist calls for protocol to allow medications be substituted without new prescriptionJan 24, 2023 13:01
Closure of two adjoining Tralee businesses results in 12 jobs being lostJan 23, 2023 13:01
Jury in trial of two Kerry men accused of rape and sexual assault could begin deliberationsJan 25, 2023 08:01
Funeral on Thursday for young Tralee man killed in Castleisland crashJan 24, 2023 13:01