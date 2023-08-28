Denis Treacy

Reposing at his daughter Maureen Spillane’s residence at Ballymacquinn, Abbeydorney (V92 CX20) on Wednesday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilmoyley on Thursday morning at 11.40AM for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass for Denis will be livestreamed at Sacred Heart Church (churchmedia.tv) Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland @ Donate | Cystic Fibrosis (cfireland.ie) or the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry @ Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee at 066 71 24129.

Family Information: Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and his cherished sons Kieran and Denis Jnr.

Denis is the beloved father of Maureen and Declan.

Sadly missed by his loving family – his daughter, son, grandchildren Katie, Aideen, Cillian, Caoimhe, Sadhbh and Maria, great-grandchildren Dorian, Alexander, Jayden and Kendall, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace