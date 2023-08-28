Denis Treacy,Listrim, Ardfert,Tralee Co. Kerry
Reposing at his daughter Maureen Spillane’s residence at Ballymacquinn, Abbeydorney (V92 CX20) on Wednesday from 6.00PM to 8.00PM. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Kilmoyley on Thursday morning at 11.40AM for 12 noon Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Requiem Mass for Denis will be livestreamed at Sacred Heart Church (churchmedia.tv)
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland @ Donate | Cystic Fibrosis (cfireland.ie) or the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry @ Kerry Hospice Foundation | Suiamhneas Centre | Tralee
Enquiries to McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee at 066 71 24129.
Denis is the beloved father of Maureen and Declan.
Sadly missed by his loving family – his daughter, son, grandchildren Katie, Aideen, Cillian, Caoimhe, Sadhbh and Maria, great-grandchildren Dorian, Alexander, Jayden and Kendall, nephew, nieces, extended family, neighbours and circle of friends.
May He Rest in Peace
Recommended
Spanish FA wrote to UEFA asking for association to be suspendedAug 28, 2023 16:01
Significant delays to flights due to air traffic control failureAug 28, 2023 15:47
Kerry Businesswomen’s Network hosting event with Ultimate Hell Week starsAug 28, 2023 13:17
Kerry Racing NewsAug 28, 2023 15:55
Rose of Tralee CEO says televised selection nights may have to move from TraleeAug 28, 2023 13:13