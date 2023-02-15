Denis O'Donoghue, Bawnaskehy, Castleisland and formerly of Mount Eagle, Brosna. Unexpectedly, at his residence, on February 14th 2023. Predeceased by his parents Gerald and Bridie. Sadly missed by his loving brother Leo, sisters Kathleen, Mary (Bowler), Bridget (Wrenn), Margaret (Taylorson), Teresa (Kerins), Eileen and Sheila (Horan), brothers-in-law Patsy Wrenn, John Kerins, John Horan and Frank Bowler, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.
May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Church Street, Castleisland, on Sunday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Removal from his residence on Monday morning at 10.30am, arriving to Castleisland Parish Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Old Cemetery, The Square, Brosna. The Mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/castleisland
HOUSE PRIVATE, PLEASE.
